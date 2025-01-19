Viral Video: Paparazzi Dances With Sunidhi Chauhan At Mumbai Airport Social Media Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sunidhi Chauhan was caught dancing to her recent pop track 'Aankh' at Mumbai Airport with the 'dancing pap'. Dressed in a casual monotone mocha-shade t-shirt and pants, Sunidhi follows the lead of the paparazzo, Vijendra Ruke, in the viral video.

Sharing the on his Instagram handle, Vijendra wrote:“I was waiting for this moment from long time. (sic)”

The original video of the 'Aankh' also features Sunidhi belly dancing alongside Sanya Malhotra.

The viral Instagram video has gained a lot of traction from social media users who have lauded the dancing skills of both the singer and the pap.

“U becoming ikonic day by day,” a user said lauding the paparazzo.

“Bhaiya ke moves during the signature step crisp and clean,” another added.

“Undoubtedly Sunidhi Chauhan is Queen of Bollywood Music,” a user exclaimed.

“Kar yeah raha hai sharam mujha aa rahi hai. (They are doing it, but I am the one feeling embarrassed),” a user quipped.

Choreographer Piyush Bhagat also commented on Vijendra's Instagram reel with emojis of clapping hands.

Vijendra Ruke, known as 'Dancing Pap' on Instagram, is a Mumbai-based artist. He combines his profession as a Bollywood paparazzo with his passion for dance, often sharing videos of himself performing popular hook steps alongside celebrities.

His unique approach has led to interactions with various Bollywood personalities. On his Instagram handle, he expressed gratitude to actress Seema Singh for the opportunity to dance with her.

He also shared his love for dancing with Rajkummar Rao while promoting the movie 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Vijendra has captured moments with celebrities like Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani , expressing enthusiasm for Rasha's debut film 'Azaad'.

| Viral video: Mother dog rushes unconscious pup to vet | Watch About the song 'Aankh'

'Aankh' is a dark pop track released in December 2024, performed by Sunidhi Chauhan in collaboration with Rusha & Blizza.

Prateeksha Srivastava, Aman Khare, and Paurush Kumar composed and wrote the lyrics of 'Aankh'. The music video, directed and choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, showcases dynamic performances by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sanya Malhotra.