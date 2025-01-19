Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Suspected To Be Bangladeshi Police Registers Case Under Passport Act, 1967 - What Is It?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan attack news: In the Saif Ali Khan attack case, shortly after arresting the individual who allegedly stabbed the at his Bandra home, Mumbai held a press conference. Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 9 revealed that initial evidence suggests the attacker is of Bangladeshi origin and lacks valid Indian proofs.

The police also informed that accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, 30, had changed his name to Vijay Das after entering India to hide his Bangladeshi origins.

A case against the accused under sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause grievous hurt or death, 331(4) (house-breaking) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Passport Act , 1967 has been registered.

According to gov, the Passport Act is an Act to provide for the issue of passports and travel documents, to regulate the departure from India of citizens of India and for other persons and for matters incidental or ancillary thereto.

The act extends to the whole of India and applies also to citizens of India who are outside India.

As per the act, whoever fails to produce for inspection his passport or travel document (whether issued under this Act or not) when called upon to do so by the prescribed authority shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 7 [two years or with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees] or with both.

A Mumbai court has remanded Saif Ali Khan's attacker in police custody till January 24 after observing that the police's contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out.

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation.

As per preliminary probe, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad entered Bollywood actor's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, the police said.

Another man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in connection with the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was released today.

Sharing update on the actor's health, doctors have said Saif is likely to be discharged from hospital by Monday.

