Russia to support ceasefire agreement in Gaza
Date
1/19/2025 3:24:31 AM
(MENAFN)
Russia on Thursday stated it thinks a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to "long-term stabilisation" and make the situations for a "comprehensive Political settlement" among Israel and the Palestinians.
Major mediator Qatar said Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas had approved to a ceasefire in Gaza begins on Sunday, along with a seizures and prisoner exchange following over 15 months of conflict.
The Kremlin on Thursday stated it "welcomed" the agreement, also voiced a degree of warning following Israeli accusations that Hamas was backtracking on the fragile arrangement.
"Any settlement that leads to a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of the people of Gaza and increases Israel's security can only be welcomed," Leader Vladimir Putin's deputy Dmitry Peskov said to reporters.
"But let's wait for the finalisation of the process," he also said.
Foreign ministry deputy Maria Zakharova said to journalists previously on Thursday the agreement was an "important practical step towards the long-term stabilisation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation".
