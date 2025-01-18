Game Changer Box Office Day 9: Ram Charan's Movie Continues To Struggle After Strong Start Mints ₹122.98 Cr

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer Day 9: Charan starrer movie which was released on Janaury 10 is struggling at the box office. Despite a strong opening with ₹51 crore, the drama directed by S Shankar has experienced a steady decline in collections since then.

| Kangana Ranaut movie 'Emergency' mints THIS amount after disappointing opening Game Changer Box Office Day 9

According to early estimates by Sacnilk , the managed to earn just ₹2.58 crore on Day 9. After a massive opening of ₹51 crore, the film earned ₹21.6 crore on Day 2, ₹15.9 crore on Day 3, ₹7.65 crore on Day 4, ₹10 crore on Day 5, ₹7 crore on Day 6, ₹4.5 crore on Day 7, and ₹2.75 crore on Day 8. With this, the film's total earning in India stands at ₹123.05 crore net.

| I Want to Talk OTT release date: Where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online? Game Changer Worldwide Box Office

The makers of the Tollywood movie had claimed that it grossed ₹186 crore worldwide on its opening day ifself, but the makers were accused of inflating the box office numbers. Though the current worldwide numbers are not known yet, however, according to Sacnilk, the film had an overseas collection of ₹30 crore till day 7, combined with the total box collection in India, Game Changer has minted just ₹164.8 crore globally till Day 7.

Game Changer public reviews

The film is appreciated by the audience. Viewers declared it a“blockbuster hit,” while some even dubbed the film as the“perfect Sankranti gift.” This marks Ram Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli's RRR with NTR Jr, with a gap of 5 years, and the fans are thrilled to witness the actor on the big screen again.