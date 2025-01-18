Pakistan's Support For Terrorism Is A 'Cancer' Affecting Its Own Stability, Says Jaishankar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a recent address during the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, External Affairs S Jaishankar discussed India's relations with its neighbouring countries, highlighting that ties with Pakistan remain strained due to its persistent support for cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar remarked,“Pakistan remains the exception in our neighbourhood in view of its support for cross-border terrorism, and that cancer is now consuming its own body politic.”

| Jaishankar pledges support to Maldives, island nation hails India as 'first...'

Jaishankar shared the lecture on his X account and captioned it,“Honored to deliver the 19th Nani A. Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai today. The ideas and values espoused by Nani Palkhivala have an even greater meaning as 🇮🇳 makes an increasing difference to global outcomes. And our deep respect for his contributions will be best expressed by raising the level of our ambitions and striving hard for a Viksit Bharat.”

Rebuilding Neighbourhood Relations

Jaishankar elaborated on India's efforts to rebuild relationships in the aftermath of the partition, stating, "India's challenge has been to rebuild a neighbourhood in the aftermath of the partition. It is now doing so through a generous and non-reciprocal approach."

He emphasised India's commitment to funding and supporting infrastructure projects in energy, rail, and road connectivity while expanding trade and investment.

| Jaishankar meets Qatar PM, reviews bilateral cooperation

The minister cited India's proactive assistance to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis, where India provided over USD 4 billion in aid, demonstrating India's role as a stabilising force in the region.

Complexities in Regional Dynamics

Addressing the complexities of regional politics, Jaishankar noted that political developments could lead to challenging situations, as currently observed in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar stressed that closer cooperation among nations is essential to navigate such contingencies.

Regarding Myanmar and Afghanistan, he acknowledged India's long-standing people-to-people ties with both nations and the need to consider their unique stakes in regional affairs.

| S Jaishankar to visit US from December 24, discuss key bilateral issues Navigating Global Challenges

Jaishankar also touched upon broader global challenges, including "the weaponisation of market instruments and financial institutions," asserting that India must accelerate its internal growth while managing external risks. He called for strategic autonomy and highlighted the importance of developing critical and emerging technologies.

"India may be non-West but its strategic interests ensure it is not anti-West," he concluded, reinforcing India's position as a key player on the global stage amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.