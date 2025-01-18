King Welcomes Ceasefire In Gaza, Urges Adequate Humanitarian Assistance

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah has welcomed Wednesday's announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza and called for increasing humanitarian aid to the war-torn Strip.

The King called for intensified efforts to alleviate the large-scale suffering of the Palestinian people and maximize humanitarian response.

In X platform, His Majesty wrote,“We welcome the Gaza ceasefire and urge the world to alleviate the tragedy by maximising the humanitarian response.”

“We value the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the US, and reaffirm Jordan's commitment to supporting the Palestinians, sustaining aid flow, and working for peace,” His Majesty said.