CM Chandrababu Naidu To Promote Andhra Pradesh's Global Stature At World Economic Forum In Davos Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Davos (Switzerland), Jan 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday. His agenda includes promoting Andhra Pradesh to global business leaders and industrialists for potential investments.

CM Naidu plans to highlight the state's new employment-centric industrial policies and engage with top executives to attract investments.

Reputed organisations like have already signed agreements to invest in Andhra Pradesh. Leveraging his vast experience, strong connections with leaders, and past successes, the Chief Minister has successfully brought substantial investments in just seven months, a statement said.

Naidu's itinerary begins with a departure from Amaravati to Delhi at 4 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a flight to Zurich at 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

In Zurich, he will meet India's ambassador to Switzerland before engaging with industrialists at a local hotel.

He will also meet Telugu industrialists and discuss investment opportunities at the Meet and Greet Telugu Diaspora event.

The Chief Minister aims to use Davos as a platform to showcase Andhra Pradesh's human resources, infrastructure, government subsidies, stable leadership, and efficient business environment. These factors are expected to attract both national and international companies, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Following his engagements in Zurich, CM Naidu will travel four hours by road to Davos. There, he will participate in a dinner meeting with industrialists and have a special meeting with ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal. These meetings are part of his strategy to secure investments for Andhra Pradesh.

During the four-day World Economic Forum event, CM Naidu will engage in discussions on green hydrogen. He is scheduled to meet chief executives and chairpersons from companies like Coca-Cola, Welspun, LG, Carlsberg, Cisco, Walmart International, and Cognizant Technologies.

The Chief Minister has planned at least 10 meetings and conferences each day during his visit.

CM Naidu's visit will conclude on the fourth day when he returns to Zurich before heading back to India.

Accompanying him on this trip are IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharat, and other officials who will assist in promoting Andhra Pradesh's investment potential.