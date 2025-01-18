Big Expose! Meghan Markle's Prince Harry 'Divorce' Book Sparks Rumours

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's team had reportedly pitched a potential book to a publisher - a book that“might center on a post-Harry divorce,” revealed a bombshell report in magazine Vanity Fair.
It was not that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were actually headed for divorce. But the“potential” book reportedly intended to explore life after a hypothetical split from Harry - not her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom Meghan divorced in 2014. Also Read
According to a source cited in Vanity Fair, Markle's representatives had discussions with an unnamed publisher to gauge interest in such a project. The timeline of these conversations was not mentioned.
Earlier, in "The Book World," there was a startling claim that "a rumour" has been circulating that "Meghan's team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest" in a book about "a post-Harry divorce."
“This story, which a person with knowledge confirms the broad details of, was that Meghan's team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest in the idea for a potential book,” Vanity Fair reported. Also Read
It added that the concept,“for which there was no written or formal proposal, was post-divorce.”
It was not a general book on life after marital dissolution, or one about Meghan's past experience. Meghan was married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014.
This book-this notion of a book, really-might center on a post-Harry divorce. Not that there was actually one in the works!," the report added. Also Read
It explained,“Just...if this a priori divorce ever came to be, would this publisher theoretically be interested in a book that took place in its aftermath?”
