Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Hails 'Jai Shri Ram' In Response To Fan's Poster Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay's India tour began with an electrifying show in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The will return to the city for two more performances on Sunday and Tuesday before heading to Ahmedabad for back-to-back shows on January 25 and 26.

Chris Martin-led British band left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd present at the DY Patil with their musical skills.

From singing their iconic songs such as 'Fix You' and 'A Sky Full of Stars' to turning the venue into a fairyland with colourful lights, elaborate designs and confetti cannons that showered the audience with carnival ribbons, the four happy-faced men gave all a feeling of joy and cheerfulness.

Chris, who is the band's vocalist, added "char chaand" to the show with his Hindi as well. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience by saying "shukriya".

The most surprising element came when he said "Jai Shri Ram".

He was reading placards that fans held up during the concert. One of the placards read 'Jai Shri Ram'. Martin noticed it and read it loud, evoking cheer from the attendees. He also asked what it meant.

Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.