Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Vijay Das Arrested, Confesses To Stabbing Actor, Says Mumbai Police

“The arrested accused, Vijay Das, is a waiter at a restaurant and has confessed to having committed the crime,” the Mumbai Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

However, the Times of India quoted police as saying that the accused initially said his name Bijoy Das (or Vijay das) but“later disclosed that his name was Mohammed Sajjad.” Police said they were verifying the identity of the man.

The Mumbai Police will now hold a press briefing regarding the Bandra assault case at DCP zone IX office at 9 am on Sunday.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Thursday and is currently in hospital. The incident took place inside his 12th floor apartment at `Satguru Sharan' building in the upscale Bandra West area of Mumbai.

The knife attack on Saif Ali Kha occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine. According to the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spin e.

The hospital administration said Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a regular room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

Doctors said the Bollywood actor, who has been shifted out of the ICU, is able to walk and having normal diet. Saif is likely to be discharged from hospital by Monday.

"We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange who operated on him had said on Friday.

Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, recorded her statement in the case with Bandra Police on Friday. An official told PTI that Kareena called the intruder“aggressive” .

She told police that the intruder got aggressive when confronted, but did not touch jewellery kept in the open, said an official.

Kareena's statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers. So far, over 30 statements have been recorded in connection with the attack. Saif's statement is yet to be recorded.