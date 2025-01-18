Emergency Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Movie Mints THIS Amount After Disappointing Opening

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency Collection Day 2: movie starring Kangana Ranaut hit the big screen on January 17, after facing several delays. The controversial movie kickstarted its theatrical run on a disappointing. Its box office performance struck dull note on Friday and managed to amass a meagre ₹2.5 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Emergency movie review

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh gave the movie 3.5 rating out of 5 and called the narrative gripping. In a post on X, he stated,"Docu-drama approach and abrupt / rushed conclusion of few episodes dilute the overall impact."

He pointed out some flaws - slow pacing, abrupt edit of some episodes and placement of songs. At the same time he praised the stellar performance of the star cast and said that the movie shows unbiased portrayal of the former Prime Minister.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut as the protagonist Indira Gandhi, other stars in the movie are Milind Soman, who plays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

Kangana Ranaut directorial movie netted ₹2.32 crore at the India box office on Saturday at 8:30 pm, according to early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk. This totals to ₹4.82 crore net collection at the domestic box office.

Produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, the political drama grossed ₹2.90 at the worldwide box office until Day 1. Kangana Ranaut movie revolves around the life Indira Gandhi when she was India's former prime minister. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's biggest Hindi opener in the post-COVID era despite the cold response it generated.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staged protests outside the PVR Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema in Amritsar on Friday against Kangana Ranaut movie Emergency's release. The protestors demanded movie ban.