What's On The Menu For Donald Trump's Inaugural Luncheon? Find Out Here

The Inaugural Luncheon, a long-standing tradition in US presidential inaugurations, takes place shortly after the newly elected President Donald delivers the Inaugural address and takes the oath of office.

Following the ceremony, the President, along with their spouse, Vice President, Senate leaders, and distinguished guests, are escorted to Statuary Hall in the US Capitol for a celebratory meal hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). This special event has become an integral part of the day's events, symbolizing the transition of power and the beginning of a new administration.

The Inaugural Luncheon is a key tradition following the Swearing-In Ceremony of the newly elected U.S. President, marking a moment of celebration and unity. Here are the main points surrounding the luncheon:

Historical roots

The tradition of the Inaugural Luncheon dates back to 1897 when President McKinley was hosted by the Senate Committee on Arrangements.

The current form of the luncheon began in 1953 during President Dwight D. Eisenhower's administration.

Location and setting

After taking the oath of office and delivering the Inaugural address, the President is escorted to Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol for the luncheon.

Initially, from the mid-19th to early 20th century, the luncheon was held at the White House, but changes were made over the years due to the growing size of the Inaugural Parade.

Luncheon dynamics:

The JCCIC (Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies) now hosts the luncheon, inviting key figures such as the President, Vice President, their spouses, Senate leaders, and other notable guests.