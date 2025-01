People's March In Washington D.C.: Thousands Gear Up To Protest Donald Trump's Second Inauguration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tens of thousands of Americans are preparing to protest President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration, with events planned not only in Washington, D.C., but also across the country. The People's March begins at 10:00 local time (15:00 GMT) and is expected to draw up to 50,000 people to the US capital.

The protests are a continuation of the resistance movements that gained momentum during 's first term, sparked by a broad coalition of organizations voicing opposition to his policies.

People's March: A feminist-led action

The largest protest, the People's March, is an evolution of the 2017 Women's March, which saw millions mobilize against Trump 's election. The event will be held on Saturday (January 18) with three starting points in Washington, D.C., focusing on critical issues such as immigration, reproductive rights, and climate change.

The march is part of a“feminist-led weekend of action” and will be supported by over a dozen organizations, including the Women's March. The event aims to build solidarity across a wide range of social justice issues, advocating for a radical change in US values and prioritizing the well-being of communities over the interests of the wealthy.

Nationwide protests

The People's March is expected to draw large crowds, but it is not the only protest planned. Over 350 similar marches are scheduled across the United States, from cities like Columbus, Ohio, to Telluride, Colorado. Advocacy groups are hoping to generate significant momentum from these events to build long-term resistance and bring more people into their movement.

Coalition for change

Organizers of the People's March have emphasized the importance of unity across different experiences, including race, gender, sexuality, immigration status, and more. Citing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., advocates are calling for a“radical revolution of values,” pushing for reforms that prioritize healing over harm and reject the influence of billionaires on policy.