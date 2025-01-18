Hrithik Roshan Leases Out Premium Commercial Property In Mumbai's Goregoan: Check Area, Monthly Rent

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hrithik Roshan, the superstar and director Rakesh Roshan's son, is in the limelight after he rented out premium commercial space located in Mumbai's Goregaon, SquareYards reported citing documents. As per the documents, the rental agreement was registered on January 9 this year.

How much income flow will Hrithik Roshan's leased out Mumbai office space will generate?

By leasing this 2,727 sq ft commercial property, the will ensure a revenue flow of ₹5.62 lakh per month, property registration documents accessed by SquareYards reveal.

| Bigg Boss 18: From Hrithik Roshan's life coach to 'viral bhabhi'; Check the full

The documents show that the rent agreement involved ₹88,000 stamp duty and a registration fee of ₹1,000.

All you need to know about location of Hrithik Roshan's property

The office space located in Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon east has been leased to a private technology company. Lotus Developers constructed Lotus Corporate Park commercial space, as per SquareYards report. The ready-to-move-in office space is spread across 27.55 acres.

| Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan in Squid Game India: AI video goes viral

"It is located in Goregaon, Mumbai, one of the prominent business districts in the western suburbs, known for its excellent connectivity, thriving commercial ecosystem, and premium infrastructure ," SquareYards noted.

Where does Hrithik Roshan live?

Hrithik Roshan's new Juhu mansion is located in Mumbai's Andheri West. According to media reports, 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor bought his new house in October 2020 for a sum of Rs.97.50 crore, which offers access to 10 parking spaces in the building. 'Jodhaa Akbar' actor occupies 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of Mannat Apartments and the area spans 38,000 sq ft.

| Hrithik's HRX, Katrina's Kay Beauty witness profit, Deepika's 82°E faces loss

The cost of 15th and 16th floor duplex is reportedly estimated to be ₹67.5 crore, which spans an area of about 27534 sq ft. Notably, the 14th floor apartment was bought for ₹30 crore and spans 11165 sq ft area. Currently, Hrithik Roshan resides in a rented ocean-front home in Juhu as his new mansion is under construction, No Broker Times reported. His house is located adjacent to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's home.