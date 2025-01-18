War Update: 89 Clashes Since Day-Start, Third Of Them In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighty-nine combat engagements have been recorded on the front since the beginning of the day. In three directions, as well as in Russia's Kursk region, fighting is currently in progress, with the Russian attacking most actively in the Pokrovsk axis.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The situation on the line of contact remains challenging as the Ukrainian Defense Forces are directing efforts to disrupt Russia's offensive plans and sustain fire pressure on enemy manpower and equipment.

The Russians launched artillery and mortar strikes on Timofiivka, Kharkiv region; Zalizny Mist in Chernihiv region; Popivka, Sosnivka, and Prohres in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed Ukraine's positions in the Vovchansk area five times.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Petropavlivka, Lozova, and Pishchane four times. Hlushkivka was hit by a KAB glide bomb.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novosadove, Novoliubivka, and Zarichne. Four clashes are in progress.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked four times near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. The enemy dropped two KABs on Markove.

In the Toretsk direction, 16 enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 10 of them while in certain areas, fighting is ongoing.

Seven Russian regions come under Ukrainian drone attack, oil depot on fire - social media

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders have made 32 attempts to push the Defense Forces from their positions near Vodiane Druge, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakli, and Yantarne. Ukrainian fighters are holding back the onslaught, having repelled 28 enemy attacks, and four clashes are still underway.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked 12 times near Velyka Novosilka. Fighting is ongoing. The enemy bombed Odradne, Rozlyv, Vesele, and Temyrivka with KABs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians executed an assault on the positions of the Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​Novodanylivka.

In the Pridniprovia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm Ukraine's positions.

The raid in Russia's Kursk region is in progress. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five attacks, and three clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy has launched 224 artillery strikes, including four involving multiple launch rocket systems.

"Knights of Light" exhibit launches in Paris, showcasing works by artists from Ukraine's Army

In the Siversk and Huliaipole directions, the enemy has engaged in no offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Pokrovsk direction over the past day, Ukraine's defenders held back 79 assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenkove, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Sribne, Dachne, Ulakli, and Yantarne.