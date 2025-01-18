Gamegpt Launches The Revolutionary Genesis AI NFT Collection, Combining AI And Blockchain For The Future Of Gaming

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Austin, United States / Texas, January 18th, 2025, Chainwire

Bringing cutting-edge AI to the forefront of gaming and blockchain, GameGPT announces the official launch of their Genesis AI Collection-an innovative blend of digital NFT ownership and advanced AI Agent capability. With this launch, GameGPT aims to redefine how games are created: providing gamers, creators, and blockchain enthusiasts with next-generation tools for immersive digital experiences.

A New Era for Gaming: AI Meets NFTs

Just as AI-driven automation transformed global industries in recent years, GameGPT is poised to do the same for gaming and Web3. The company has been building AI solutions since 2020, culminating in a platform that can create fully functional video games from user prompts at a fraction of the usual development time-1/100 of the norm.

The upcoming AI Agent NFT Collection of 6,000 NFTs offers owners the ability to upgrade these digital assets into interactive AI Agents. These Agents can:



Engage with social media on behalf of the owner,

Execute blockchain transactions autonomously, and Learn to play games built on GameGPT's platform (or others).

It's a powerful merging of two major trends-AI and NFTs-at a time when the gaming world is increasingly embracing new technologies.



AI Game Builder: turn simple text prompts into functional video games-dramatically reducing development time and costs. Collaborative Creativity: Ideal for teams or individuals looking to expand their creative reach without requiring advanced coding skills.



Upgradeable Agents: Each NFT can evolve into an intelligent Agent capable of social media interactions and game-playing actions. Blockchain Integration: Agents can perform on-chain tasks, bringing unparalleled utility to NFT ownership.

Key Features At a Glance Automated Game CreationAI Agent NFT CollectionMassive Community & Backing

Over 500k social media followers, US$11.5 million raised to date, and partnerships with leading firms such as Animoca Brands, CoinFund, Polygon, Merit Circle, Hivemind, Republic Ventures, Placeholder Ventures, and Liberty City Ventures.

Launch Details





AI Agent NFT Auction:



Start Date : January 20, 2025, 10 AM EST

Platform :

Supply : 6,000 total, with 2,400 in auction. Bid Range : 0.035–0.075 ETH

Game Builder V1:



Target Release : Coming soon. Access : Web-based platform; additional details will be announced closer to launch.

During the first 12 hours of the auction, whitelisted wallets can place bids; the last 12 hours will be open to the public. If more than 2,400 bids are placed at the max bid price, the top 2,400 bidders will each win an NFT. Unsuccessful bidders receive a full refund.

The Growing Impact of AI in Gaming

As AI and blockchain continue to surge in adoption, GameGPT sees 2025 as a pivotal year for AI-based gaming. The ability to automate game creation and manage in-game activity through AI Agents stands to revolutionize how players and developers interact with virtual worlds.

“We believe AI is the next frontier in game development,” says Will Deane, Founder and CEO of GameGPT.“By combining blockchain with advanced AI, we're not only speeding up the creation process but also enabling the average person to bring their game ideas to life. This launch is just our first step in radically reshaping the future of online gaming.”

About GameGPT

GameGPT aims to bridge the gap between AI, gaming and blockchain technology - empowering millions of gamers and creators worldwide. GameGPT's mission is to democratize game creation through the power of AI and blockchain, making it possible for anyone to conceive, build and monetize unique gaming experiences. The company is best known for creating the first-ever AI Game Builder, which was demoed live for over 500,000 followers. GameGPT's achievements are fueled by partnerships with industry leaders, including Animoca Brands, CoinFund, Aethir and others.

For more information on the upcoming AI Agent NFT auction or AI Game Builder, visit GameGPT's Discord channel or follow their social media channels.

Disclaimer: The AI Agent NFTs are digital collectibles that enable optional AI-powered features. Buyers should familiarize themselves with potential risks, including technical, financial, and regulatory considerations.

Official channels: Website | Telegram channel | Telegram chat | X | YouTube | Discord