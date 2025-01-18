Vibrations From Gaza : Delving Into Sensory Reality Of Deaf Children Under Siege

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – The Darat Al Funun – Khalid Shoman Foundation hosted on Wednesday a screening of “Vibrations from Gaza," offering audiences a profoundly emotional and thought-provoking glimpse into the lives of deaf children living under siege and frequent Israeli military in Gaza.

Directed by Palestinian-Canadian artist Rehab Nazzal, the 16-minute documentary sheds light on an often overlooked dimension of life under occupation: how children who cannot hear experience the violence and devastation of war.

The delves into the sensory world of Amani, Musa, Israa, Mustafa, and their peers, who recount their experiences of growing up in Gaza, a coastal territory subjected to severe blockades and frequent airstrikes. For these children the horrors of conflict are not perceived through sound but through the trembling earth, vibrations in the air, and the collapsing buildings around them.

The multidisciplinary artist captures the visceral reality of war for those whose auditory landscape is shaped by vibrations rather than sound. The trembling ground and the oppressive hum of drones become defining elements of their environment, providing a haunting perspective on the sensory impact of Israeli military actions in Gaza.“My artworks focus on the effect of settler colonial violence on the bodies and on the minds of the colonized Palestinians. It is about my own and my people's experiences.”

In 2021, just one week after the ceasefire of the Israeli attack that lasted 11 days, Nazzal made the arduous journey to Gaza via Egypt, as direct travel from the West Bank was impossible. Invited by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, she worked on art therapy projects with over 50 children in refugee camps, children's hospital, and community centers. It was during this time that she encountered the Atfaluna Society for Deaf Children, an organization supporting deaf children in Gaza.

“When I finished my work and returned to Canada, I could not forget the deaf children and the constant noise of drones,” Nazzal explained. This emotional impact stayed with her and inspired a second visit to Gaza in 2022 where, funded by a grant from Ontario Art Council, she created the film.“Driven by the urgent need to end the siege on Gaza, I dedicated eight months of intensive effort to completing the film.”

The film examines Israel's use of sonic and heavy weaponry in Gaza, raising critical questions about its effects on the hearing and sensory perceptions of Gaza's children, particularly the rising prevalence of hearing impairments.“Many parents in Gaza, Nazzal told The Jordan Times,“have been shocked to discover their children are deaf, when there is no hearing impairment in the family. Could these weapons be the reason?”

The deliberate absence of spoken dialogue in the film amplifies its emotional intensity. Using sign language and drone's sound, Nazzal immerses the audience in the children's world, deliberately omitting speech to evoke the children's disquiet and resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship.

Amidst the devastation,“Vibrations from Gaza” highlights the role of the sea as a source of solace and healing. Nazzal interweaves scenes of Gaza's coastline, contrasting moments of peace with the relentless reality of life under siege.“I realized during my visit how the sea has a healing power for the Palestinians of Gaza. After declaration of the ceasefire in 2021 at 2 AM Palestinians gathered by the sea. The sea is not only a source of food, but also a source of healing,” she explained.

Premiered in Montreal and Vancouver, Canada, the film has garnered international acclaim for its artistic and humanistic significance, and sparked important conversations about Deaf Communities, the effect of sound as well as about Gaza's ongoing crisis. The screening at Darat Al Funun – The Khalid Shoman Foundation was followed by a discussion with Nazzal and Maryam Mahmoud, head of the school at Atfaluna Society for Deaf Children. Together, they further unpacked the challenges faced by Gaza's deaf community and the broader implications of life under siege and atrocities.

Nazzal emphasized the role of critical and engaged art“Art has a mission,” she stated,“It creates awareness and challenges the status quo.” Her work seeks to counter prevailing narratives, illuminating the human cost of the ongoing occupation and giving voices to the marginalized.“Vibrations from Gaza” not only highlights the resilience of Gaza's deaf children but also calls attention to the urgent need for global action and awareness.