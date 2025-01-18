Leaders Liverpool Strike Late As Nunez Sinks Brentford

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Darwin Nunez struck twice in the final minutes as Liverpool got their title charge back on track with a dramatic 2-0 win against Brentford on Saturday.

Arne Slot's side were in danger of enduring a third successive league draw after wasting a host of chances at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Of all the candidates to end Liverpool's wobble, Uruguay striker Nunez would have been low down the list given his struggles over the last two seasons.

But he rode to Liverpool's rescue with a stoppage-time brace that lifted the Reds' seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

The Gunners can close the gap back to four points with a win against Aston Villa in Saturday's late game.

But Liverpool will hold a game in hand on Arsenal and have the destiny of the title still firmly in their grasp thanks to the much-maligned Nunez.

Slot had admitted he couldn't find a way to get the best out of the former Benfica star earlier this week.

The 25-year-old had scored just four goals in 26 games in all competitions prior to his unexpected double in west London.

Slot will gratefully take Nunez's contribution as Liverpool's first win in three league games kept them on course for a first title since 2020.

Since the turn of the year, Liverpool had only won one game in four in all competitions, beating minnows Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round.

They had drawn their previous two league games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, while also losing 1-0 at Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final first leg, making this victory essential to steady their nerves.