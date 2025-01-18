(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The extraordinary documentary offers an intimate glimpse into the creative genius of four-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, producer and composer Stanley Clarke. Celebrating his remarkable legacy and unveiling the making of his highly anticipated new album,

Last Train to Sanity, the documentary showcases Clarke's unparalleled artistry and enduring impact on the world. He is joined by 4EVER, his new of virtuoso young musicians.

Since bursting onto the world stage five decades ago with a groundbreaking style that revolutionized the role of the bass, Clarke's influence continues to loom large over today's music-from jazz, R&B and funk to pop, hip-hop and rock. A pioneer of the jazz fusion genre, Clarke has worked alongside other revered artists including

Chick Corea , Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Jeff Beck and George Duke. Clarke has been honored extensively throughout his storied career. Among his many accolades, he's been named

Rolling Stone

magazine's very first Jazzman of the Year and was a 2022 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship.

Clarke's massive impact is acknowledged throughout the film by renowned artist and record producer

Marcus Miller

and the exceptional young musicians handpicked for the project by the maestro himself. The one-hour documentary includes stories and recollections from Clarke on his long-time relationship with Chick Corea and their trailblazing collaborations. Also featured are other major milestones that helped lead Clarke on the path of such a distinguished career.

Last Train

to Sanity

features brand-new material and fresh takes of beloved jazz fusion classics. The 4EVER band includes drummer

Jeremiah Collier ,

Colin Cook

on guitar,

Emilio Modeste

on tenor sax and clarinet and

Jahari Stampley

on piano and keyboard. Special guest appearances throughout include a thrilling bass duet with Cameroonian bassist

Armand Sabal-Lecco , a beautiful reimagining of Clarke's piece "Tradition" with

Ruslan Sirota

on piano and a duet between Stanley and

Salar Nader , one of the most sought-after young tabla players.

With a fundamental belief that every artist has something unique and special to offer, the project is a manifestation of Clarke's commitment to encourage and guide the next generation of artists.

For more information, visit

Scientology/StanleyClarke .

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018,

launched by David Miscavige , ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since

then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of

Scientologists ,

showing the Church as a

global organization

and presenting its

Social Betterment programs

that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by

Independent filmmakers

who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from

Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los

Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at

scientology , on

mobile apps

and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple

TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International