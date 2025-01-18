Scientology Network Celebrates Stanley Clarke's Musical Journey And The Making Of His New Album

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The extraordinary documentary offers an intimate glimpse into the creative genius of four-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, producer and film composer Stanley Clarke. Celebrating his remarkable legacy and unveiling the making of his highly anticipated new album,
Last Train to Sanity, the documentary showcases Clarke's unparalleled artistry and enduring impact on the music world. He is joined by 4EVER, his new band of virtuoso young musicians.
Since bursting onto the world stage five decades ago with a groundbreaking style that revolutionized the role of the bass, Clarke's influence continues to loom large over today's music-from jazz, R&B and funk to pop, hip-hop and rock. A pioneer of the jazz fusion genre, Clarke has worked alongside other revered artists including
Chick Corea , Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Jeff Beck and George Duke. Clarke has been honored extensively throughout his storied career. Among his many accolades, he's been named
Rolling Stone
magazine's very first Jazzman of the Year and was a 2022 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship.
Clarke's massive impact is acknowledged throughout the film by renowned artist and record producer
Marcus Miller
and the exceptional young musicians handpicked for the project by the maestro himself. The one-hour documentary includes stories and recollections from Clarke on his long-time relationship with Chick Corea and their trailblazing collaborations. Also featured are other major milestones that helped lead Clarke on the path of such a distinguished career.
Last Train
to Sanity
features brand-new material and fresh takes of beloved jazz fusion classics. The 4EVER band includes drummer
Jeremiah Collier ,
Colin Cook
on guitar,
Emilio Modeste
on tenor sax and clarinet and
Jahari Stampley
on piano and keyboard. Special guest appearances throughout include a thrilling bass duet with Cameroonian bassist
Armand Sabal-Lecco , a beautiful reimagining of Clarke's piece "Tradition" with
Ruslan Sirota
on piano and a duet between Stanley and
Salar Nader , one of the most sought-after young tabla players.
With a fundamental belief that every artist has something unique and special to offer, the project is a manifestation of Clarke's commitment to encourage and guide the next generation of artists.
For more information, visit
Scientology/StanleyClarke .
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018,
launched by David Miscavige , ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since
then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of
Scientologists ,
showing the Church as a
global organization
and presenting its
Social Betterment programs
that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by
Independent filmmakers
who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from
Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los
Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at
scientology , on
mobile apps
and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple
TV platforms.
SOURCE Church of Scientology International
MENAFN18012025003732001241ID1109104105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.