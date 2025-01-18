NGT Summons DC Budgam, Directs Him To Stop Mining In Sukhnag

The members of the NGTs constituted committee that comprised of senior officers of of Environment Forests and Climate Change- MoEF , Central Pollution Control Board -CPCB, JK Pollution Control Committee-JKPCC & Director Fisheries J&K Govt had visited the site in Sail and Kangripora villages in Beerwah on December 26th

2024 along with local SDM, Tehsildar, Sub Divisional Police Officer-SDPO & SHO. The petitioner in the case Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat and local residents were also present on the occasion. The Joint Committee-JC later on submitted the report to NGT on January 13th

and matter was listed for hearing on January 15th

2025.



The Joint Committee's preliminary

findings submitted in NGT reads :

“During the site inspection by the Joint Committee, it has been found that illegal mining has taken place in the Sukhnag River. Due to diversion/ disruption of water supply caused by the mining/illegal extraction of minor minerals and boulders, the trout fish farms of Peerzada have suffered losses. The mining activities and extraction of boulders from the Sukhnag river, has affected the water sources and resulted in the increased turbidity and decrease in water level. The Geology and Mining Department has issued 163 STPs to the executing agencies, viz. PWD (R&B), PMGSY, NHAI, SE Hydraulic, NBCC, on the authorization of Deputy Commissioner, Budgam and Executive Engineer Flood Spill Division Narbal during the year 2020-2024 for the purpose of developmental projects. The area upon which the Sukhnag nallah flows in Beerwah Sub Division of District Budgam is a state land recorded in the revenue record. It is recorded in the occupation of state“

Advocate Saurabh Shamra, petitioner of the counsel Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat told NGT that under the garb of disposal permits the loot and plunder has been taking place in Sukhnag for the last more than 3 years.



The NGT three member bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) Sudhir Agarwal (Judicial Member)

and Dr. A. Senthil Vel (Expert Member) in its order on January 15th

2025 said :



“Since neither the Respondents No. 2 (DC Budgam) is represented nor the reply on his behalf has been filed, therefore, we direct Respondent No. 2 (DC Budgam) to appear virtually on the next date of hearing. Respondent No. 2 (DC Budgam) is also directed to ensure that no illegal sand and boulder mining in the area concerned takes place without requisite permission, environmental clearance and without complying with the other norms till the next date of hearing. It will be open to the learned Counsel for the Applicant to file response to the report of the joint Committee within four weeks“

Petitioner in the case Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has appreciated the NGTs order and the preliminary findings of the Joint committee & demanded imposition of environmental compensation on accused contractors and govt officers / departments

“

I appreciate the way the Joint Committee reported the loot and plunder taking place in Sukhnag. NGTs intervention is also appreciated. I wish the Govt had acted 3 years back when the damage was not much. What all I had been saying for the last more than 3 years has proven to be correct and the JC report is self explanatory. I will push for payment of Environmental Compensation -EC by the company involved in illegal mining along with Govt Departments / officers who have allowed this illegal work under the garb of disposal permits and short term permits which are all vague and illegal” said Dr Raja Muzaffar

The case has now been listed for hearing on April 29th

2025 in the National Green Tribunal



