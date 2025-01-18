عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, And Uzbekistan To Meet In Turkiye

Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, And Uzbekistan To Meet In Turkiye


1/18/2025 8:10:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In ten days, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan will meet in Turkiye to establish a new trilateral format, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as he announced during a joint press conference in Baku with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the extensive scope of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

"Various steps are being taken to further expand these relations. There are close contacts between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Despite frequent meetings, new topics continue to emerge," he stated.

Bayramov highlighted the increasing number of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan, particularly in the liberated territories.

"The growing activity of Turkish companies in these areas should be particularly emphasized," he added.

MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109103924


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search