Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, And Uzbekistan To Meet In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In ten days, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan will meet in Turkiye to establish a new trilateral format, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov, as he announced during a joint press in Baku with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the extensive scope of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

"Various steps are being taken to further expand these relations. There are close contacts between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Despite frequent meetings, new topics continue to emerge," he stated.

Bayramov highlighted the increasing number of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan, particularly in the liberated territories.

"The growing activity of Turkish companies in these areas should be particularly emphasized," he added.