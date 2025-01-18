Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, And Uzbekistan To Meet In Turkiye
In ten days, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and
Uzbekistan will meet in Turkiye to establish a new trilateral
format, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as he announced during a joint
press conference in Baku with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan
Fidan.
Minister Bayramov emphasized the extensive scope of relations
between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
"Various steps are being taken to further expand these
relations. There are close contacts between the Foreign Ministries
of Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Despite frequent meetings, new topics
continue to emerge," he stated.
Bayramov highlighted the increasing number of Turkish companies
operating in Azerbaijan, particularly in the liberated
territories.
"The growing activity of Turkish companies in these areas should
be particularly emphasized," he added.
