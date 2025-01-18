Khyber Residents Ajmal And Wali Among 44 Pakistanis Feared Dead In Moroccan Boat Tragedy

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A tragic incident unfolded as a boat carrying migrants to Spain capsized in Moroccan waters, leaving 50 individuals dead, including 44 Pakistanis. The ill-fated journey highlights the perils faced by those seeking a better future.

According to the international news agency Reuters, the organization Walking Borders reported the incident, noting that the boat was attempting to navigate the treacherous route from West Africa to Spain. Among the were two individuals from Khyber district in Pakistan, 20-year-old Ajmal and 38-year-old Wali Muhammad, who remain missing.

Wali Muhammad's brother, Abdul Latif, shared with local media that Wali had left home months ago on a journey facilitated by an agent. After performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia, Wali was taken to Mauritania to embark on the deadly voyage. Abdul Latif recounted receiving a call from Wali on January 2, informing him of the journey ahead. Days later, news of the boat's tragedy reached the family. Despite continuous efforts, they have received no information about Wali's fate.

Wali Muhammad, a resident of Jamrud's Ghundi area, leaves behind a wife and five children-three sons and two daughters. The family and community remain in anguish, anxiously awaiting news.

Ajmal, another victim from Jamrud's Ghareeza area, also set out for Europe in search of a brighter future. His father, Khan Faraz, revealed that Ajmal left home without permission, determined to reach Europe. After reaching Mauritania, Ajmal contacted his father, who sent 1.5 million PKR to the agent to facilitate his journey. Tragically, Ajmal's hopes for a new life ended in despair.

Survivors reported harrowing conditions aboard the boat. According to Ajmal's father, the migrants were stranded for days without food or water, leading to deaths from hunger and thirst. Clashes also erupted between African migrants and Pakistanis onboard, with some victims reportedly thrown overboard.

The survivors included 22 Pakistanis who jumped from the boat and were rescued by fishermen. They are currently receiving medical treatment in Morocco. However, the fate of many remains unknown, as the boat and its victims remain at sea.

Walking Borders estimates that 10,457 migrants lost their lives attempting to reach Spain in 2024 alone. Many attempted the perilous Atlantic crossing from West African countries such as Mauritania and Senegal to the Canary Islands.

This tragedy echoes a similar incident last December, when a boat capsized near Greece's Gavdos Island, resulting in numerous deaths, including a significant number of Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to expedite ongoing investigations into human trafficking and recommend stringent measures to prevent such incidents. He also ordered the identification of officials complicit in facilitating trafficking and called for enhanced coordination among relevant agencies.

The Moroccan boat tragedy is a sobering reminder of the human cost of migration and the urgent need for global efforts to address this crisis. Families of the victims are pleading for support and closure, hoping for news of their loved ones-alive or deceased.