Tejashwi Gets Power At Par With Lalu Prasad In RJD, To Take Key Decisions Of Party

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is undergoing a significant leadership transition, with its founder and longtime president Lalu Prasad Yadav formally preparing to hand over the reins to his son, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav.

During a crucial meeting of the RJD National Executive, both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav were granted full authority over all major decisions related to the party, including its name and election symbol. This decision solidifies Tejashwi Yadav's position as Lalu Yadav's successor and marks a historic shift within the party.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, citing his health challenges, announced that Tejashwi Yadav would take on a greater leadership role and urged the party to fully support him. The party constitution was amended to enable Tejashwi to share equal decision-making authority with Lalu Prasad Yadav, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

RJD leader Ramchandra Purve has been appointed as the election officer to oversee organisational elections. The election of the National President will take place on July 5, which is expected to formalise Tejashwi Yadav's appointment to the position.

Elections for the state president and other organisational roles will follow, with a meeting of the state executive scheduled for June 21 to discuss the selection of Bihar's new state president. The National Executive meeting saw discussions on key organisational and political strategies, focusing on energising the party's structure and preparing for upcoming elections.

RJD leader Manoj Jha stated, "The bugle has been blown. The focus is not just on a change of power in Bihar but on a deeper change of concern."

“The decision to conduct organisational elections is aimed at enhancing participation from party workers and encouraging young leadership within the RJD," Jha said. This is seen as a step to modernise the party while remaining rooted in its core values. This transition signifies the end of an era where Lalu Prasad Yadav dominated the political narrative of the RJD since its inception.

With Tejashwi Yadav leading the charge, the party aims to consolidate its position and prepare for upcoming electoral battles in Bihar and at the national level.

Tejashwi Yadav's stature within the RJD has been steadily rising, with his pivotal role in the party's alliance strategy under the INDIA bloc and his effective leadership during the Bihar Assembly elections. As the next likely president of the RJD, he is poised to lead the party into a new phase, focusing on youth engagement, grassroots mobilisation, and addressing critical issues like unemployment and inflation.