Lebanese President Reaffirms Insistence On Withdrawal Of Occupation Forces From South

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun reiterated his country's insistence on the urgent withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied southern territories, as outlined in the agreement reached on November 27.

During a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today, President Aoun emphasized that the ongoing Israeli violations both on ground and through air attacks, as well as the destruction of homes and villages along the border are in direct contradiction to the ceasefire agreement. These actions continue to undermine Lebanese and violate the international community's efforts to restore stability in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese president expressed his gratitude to Guterres for the continuous support provided by UN organizations across Lebanon, particularly praising the work of international peacekeeping forces in the south (UNIFIL) and their resilience in the face of Israeli attacks. He also highlighted the strong coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army.

Aoun also drew attention to the damage caused by Israeli forces burning farmland in southern Lebanon, urging UN, especially Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to assist Lebanese farmers in restoring the land for future cultivation.

He further confirmed that the Lebanese Army is ready to take over once Israeli forces complete their withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese president also called for UN support to facilitate safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, particularly now that the political and security conditions that led to their displacement have been addressed.