Another Gaffe! After Newsweek, New York Post Falls For This Parody Account - 5 Things You Must Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A parody account on X, Dr. Parik Patel, has successfully bamboozled major US publications, with the New York Post joining Newsweek in mistaking the fictional character for a credible expert. Dr. Parikh Patel account is known for the humorous tweets claiming to be the father of Donald Trump's FBI nominee Kash Patel and referencing his supposed connections to various figures including Vivek Ramaswamy.

The parody account, Dr. Parikh Patel's satirical posts have garnered over 700,000 followers on microblogging site X.

| Watch: Trump's savage mockery of Kamala Harris and Hillary in parody video Who is Dr Parik Patel?

Dr Parik Patel is a fictional persona created by an anonymous X user, blending finance memes with exaggerated South Asian stereotypes. The parody account was created in the year 2020, during Covid-19 market crash, reports HT.

Known for the satirical takes on market trends and parenting clichés, Parik Patel's posts often feature humorous references to "his son" Kashu (a fictionalised version of Kash Patel), attributing his success to almonds and turmeric milk.

With over 700,000 followers, the account has become a favourite in the Financial Twitter (FinTwit) community.

| Trump shows dance moves at Moms for Liberty event, netizens ask this New York Post's Faux Pas

The New York Post recently fell victim to a clever parody account on X, mistaking the fictional Dr. Parik Patel for a legitimate financial commentator. In an article titled“Is this a threat???” the publication referenced Patel as a serious voice in the financial world, describing him as“a doctor with more than 700,000 followers.”

“Thank you @nypost featuring me in your headline and article about the Pakistan International Airlines ad. As an esteemed doctor who spends his time saving lives (but not marriages) I am grateful that you chose to spread my message to the world”, Patel posted.

Earlier, Newsweek made an error by quoting Dr Parik Patel as the father of Kash Patel, Donald Trump 's FBI nominee. The publication cited a joke tweet claiming Joe Biden pardoned Hunter Biden to prevent "Kashu" from prosecuting him.

In an article about Joe Biden's decision to pardon Hunter Biden, the Newsweek had cited Parik Patel, claiming,“Dr. Parik Patel, father of FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, wrote on X that Biden pardoned Hunter to prevent his son, Kashu, from becoming FBI Director.”

The Newsweek article was later corrected, but not before the parody account thanked Newsweek for amplifying its humour.

| Elon Musk replies to his own parody Twitter account. Here's what he says ... Hilarious Tweets of Dr. Parik Patel

Dr. Parik Patel, a fictional Twitter persona, has become a beloved figure in the Financial Twitter (FinTwit) community with his fake resume boasting every qualification-BA, CFA, ACCA, Esq.-and his absurd yet relatable financial takes. One of his satirical tweet reads:

“When Kashu and Vivek were small they would play together in the parking lot while I was working in the motel. Now Kashu is director of the FBI and Vivek is helping clean up the government with DOGE. So proud of my son and his friends ❤️” the parody account had posted on 1 December, 2024.

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Kash Patel, a lawyer and former US government official, to lead the FBI as he begins his second term.

| Who is Kash Patel? 10 things to know about Donald Trump's pick to lead FBI

Kash Patel, the son of Indian immigrants, is known for his controversial role in promoting Donald Trump-aligned narratives and his involvement in investigating "Russia collusion" claims. Patel previously served as Chief of Staff to the acting Secretary of Defense.

Kash Patel is the first Indian-American to head the FBI.