Mukesh Ambani, Wife Nita Ambani To Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony On January 20

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Billionaire Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, are slated to attend the inauguration ceremony for US President-elect Donald this week.

The Reliance Group power couple are set to attend the inauguration on Monday, January 17, as the leader awaits his White House comeback, reported the news agency ANI, citing an event official aware of the development.



The couple will be seated at a prominent spot at the ceremony together with other notable guests, including Donald Trump 's cabinet nominees and elected officials, according to the agency report.

The report also suggested that the Ambani's will arrive in Washington DC on Saturday, January 18, ahead of the ceremony on January 20.



According to the news report, the inaugural events will start on Saturday with a reception and fireworks on display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. There will also be a Cabinet reception and a Vice President's dinner that the Ambani's are scheduled to attend.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani , are also supposed to attend a“candlelight dinner” with President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance, reported the news agency.

On Inauguration Day, top executives and high net-worth individuals like billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and French Billionaire Xavier Niel, along with his wife, are among the few most notable names on the guest list.



The news agency also reported that Mark Zuckerberg and Miriam Adelson are co-hosting a black-tie reception party on Monday, January 20, to celebrate the inauguration of the Republican leader's White House comeback.

Other important delegates include foreign ministers like S Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister, and Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya.

Taiwan parliament speaker Han Kuo-yu, accompanied by a cross-party delegation of seven other lawmakers, have also left for Washington to extend our highest blessings to the U.S. presidential team, reported Reuters.

The inauguration ceremony will mark Donald Trump as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America. Trump has served as the forty-fifth President between the years 2017 and 2021.