Seven Russian Regions Come Under Ukrainian Drone Attack, Oil Depot On Fire - Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Saturday, Ukrainian drones attacked seven Russian regions. Local residents reported a blaze in the area of an oil depot in Tula region.

This was reported by the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

The Russian Defense claims 46 drones were shot down over the country's territory on the night of January 18. In particular, 18 drones were allegedly downed over Bryansk region, 11 over Kursk region, seven over Kaluga region, five over Tula region, three over Belgorod region, and two more over Voronezh region.

At the same time, Astra notes that the ministry never added Smolensk region to the report, although the governor, Vasily Anokhin, had previously claimed that five drones had been intercepted.

Anokhin said that on Saturday, drones attacked the Pochinki district in Smolensk region.

In addition, drones struck Tula region where local residents reported a fire in the area of an oil depot in the city of Uzlovaya.

“A fuel and lubricants tank caught fire at one of the enterprises in the region. Firefighters are at the scene. According to tentative reports, there are no casualties,” reported the governor of Tula region, Alexei Dyumin.

Russia reports drone attacks,depot fire in Voronezh region

Also, on the evening of January 17, drones attacked an oil depot in the city of Lyudinovo, Kaluga region, writes the Shot Telegram channel.

Local residents said that at about 22:00 local time on Friday, several explosions were heard in the city, after which a fire broke out near a local oil depot.

According to the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, there were no initial reports of injuries from the strike.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of Thursday, January 16, several regions of Russia were attacked by drones, in particular, an oil depot caught fire in Voronezh region.