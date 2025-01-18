Number Of Wounded In Zaporizhzhia Increased To 10 As Result Of Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten people were in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy attack that occurred at six in the morning.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of wounded has increased to 10. Eight people are hospitalized - they are between 28 and 69 years old. A 48-year-old woman is in serious condition,” he wrote.

Two of the injured were treated by medics at the site of the missile strike.

Two more people are reported missing, the press service of the Zaporizhzhia regional police said.

“Today, on January 6, at 06:00, the occupiers launched two rocket attacks on one of the districts of the regional center. As a result of the shelling, eight citizens sustained injuries of varying severity, two people are missing,” law enforcement officers wrote.

Fires broke out on the territory of the industrial facility that was hit by the shell, and nearby residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Police, rescuers and municipal specialized services are working at the sites of the hits.

A point for receiving statements and reports from citizens affected by the missile attack has been set up.

As reported by Ukrinform, the attack partially destroyed the administrative building of an industrial facility . Residential buildings and private vehicles were damaged.

Some of the victims are in moderate condition.