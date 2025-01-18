Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar Set For TV Premiere On THIS Date Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar is all set for its release on the OTT platforms after a successful run at the box office, grossing ₹72.68 crore in India and around ₹111.22 crore globally.

According to reports, the is set for its TV premiere on the Star Maa on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 6 PM.

The film's plot shows Bhaskar, a middle-class employee who, after facing numerous challenges, uses his wit to overcome them and become a millionaire. However, things take an unexpected turn when an income tax raid targets his home, leading to a surprising conclusion.



Bhaskar tries to find a shortcut to earning big money to fix his family's financial problems. To escape the daily humiliation of lenders, Baskar ventures into the world of financial scams, only to meet an inevitable end.

Meenakshi Chaudhary stars as the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film . Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the story follows the fascinating and tumultuous life of a modest bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar. Directed by Venky Atluri, who gained praise for his previous film Sir/Vaathi, the movie showcases his signature storytelling style. Dulquer Salmaan also had a significant role in the hit film Kalki 2898 AD.

The high-octane drama-thriller Lucky Bhaskar made a significant impact with its OTT debut on November 28, streaming on Netflix. Its success in the digital space cemented its status as one of the year's most talked-about releases.