Apple disables AI-generated news summaries after accuracy issues

(MENAFN) Apple rolled out a software update on Thursday that temporarily disabled AI-generated news headlines and summaries, which had faced criticism for containing factual errors.



This decision comes as Apple looks to bolster its "Apple Intelligence" capabilities in response to growing interest in AI and the desire to prove its competitiveness in the AI market.



The move followed complaints from organizations like the BBC, which reported that users were receiving headlines and news summaries with significant mistakes or inaccuracies. In response, Apple issued an update to developers working with the beta version of its software, disabling the AI-driven feature for news headlines.



Apple stated that it intends to restore the feature once it is functioning correctly and will eventually roll it out to all users.



The company introduced new iPhones with generative AI technology in June of last year, aiming to boost sales and demonstrate its progress in the technological arms race. With the upcoming iPhone 16, Apple is hopeful that the added AI features will attract customers to purchase the latest models.

