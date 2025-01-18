Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025 Travel Guide: Routes To Avoid Check THESE Traffic Updates Before You Leave

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' British rock Coldplay has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. Navi Mumbai have deployed nearly 1,000 police officers to ensure law and order during the event, authorities said on Friday.

Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the traffic restrictions for the Coldplay concerts at DY Patil Stadium will be in effect from 7 am to midnight on all three concert days-January 18, 19, and 21.

Take a look at the traffic restrictionsColdplay Mumbai Concert: Traffic Route Diversions and Restrictions

In preparation for the Coldplay concert in Mumbai, several traffic diversions and restrictions have been implemented.

Service Road Near DY Patil Stadium:

The stretch from Bhimashankar Society to LP Rickshaw Stand will be closed to all vehicles and parking. Vehicles will be diverted via the Sion-Panvel Highway from Uran Phata to LP Bridge.

Turbhe MIDC Service Road:

This road, including the Indian Oil Corporation Terminal, will be closed to general traffic and parking. Only Indian Oil Corporation vehicles are permitted. Traffic from Turbhe MIDC will be rerouted via Punyagiri and Uran Phata.

Hydrilia Company to LP Bridge Service Road:

Vehicles from Hydrilia Company will be redirected through the LP Bridge service road to alternate routes.

To alleviate congestion, Thane authorities have placed entry bans for heavy vehicles at the following locations.