Trump Claiming New World Order In First 100 Days

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald Trump's return to the White House on January 20, 2025, is widely seen as ushering in a period of significant upheaval for US foreign policy and a change in the way is done.

Trump's favored style – bluster and threats against foreign leaders – already seems to have paid off in helping to craft a peace deal , however shaky, in Gaza. The deal was negotiated by Joe Biden and his team in coordination with Trump's incoming administration.

But analysts suggest Trump's fierce comments on January 7 that“all hell would break lose” if the hostages weren't soon released were actually a threat to Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu , to get something done quickly. And this forced the Israeli government to commit to a deal.

Trump used this abrasive style in his first term. And his recent threats to buy Greenland , annex Canada and resume control of the Panama Canal suggest it will happen again. That may not bode well, especially for traditional allies of the US.

Not only that but Elon Musk, one of Trump's close confidants, is openly bragging about his attempts to change governments in the UK and Germany – in an apparent move to shore up a global alliance of populist leaders.

Add to that a promised deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine , a renewal of the maximum-pressure campaign against Iran and a doubling down on confrontation with China , and you have all the ingredients of a fundamental remaking of US foreign policy.

Three particular aspects stand out and give an early indication of what the Trump doctrine of foreign policy might look like. First is the focus on the Western hemisphere. Trump's focus here appears to be simultaneously asserting US dominance in the affairs of the Americas and eliminating any perceived strategic vulnerabilities.

While Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal have dominated the headlines, there are also implications for US relations with Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, with Trump's pick as secretary of state, Marco Rubio, being known for his hawkish approach .