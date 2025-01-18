Beijing Calls Biden A 'Liar' And Says Hello To Trump

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Beijing has lodged strong protests with the United States after the outgoing US President Joe Biden strengthened the chip export ban against China in recent moves.



During the final week before handing over his power to President-elect Donald on January 20, Biden made three significant moves against China by



announcing a new regulatory framework to ensure the responsible diffusion of advanced AI technology;

asking the Netherlands to strengthen its chip export controls ; and sanctioning 25 Chinese companies .

While China's Foreign Ministry criticized Biden for failing to“have a correct strategy perception and match words with actions,” Chinese media and commentators directly called Biden a“liar” and a“villain.”



“That the Biden administration has been taking the last few days before it leaves office to markedly intensify such blind economic bullying and coercion just exposes a worrying absence of a self-correction mechanism for US policymaking,” the state-owned China Daily said in its editorial on January 15.

“From his first day in office President Biden claimed that he would deal with the United States' complicated and consequential relations with China in a 'responsible' way, but over the past four years he has stuck stubbornly to a highly irresponsible way,” it said.

Meng Yan, a Shanxi-based military columnist, says in an article that Biden has“completely torn off the mask of hypocrisy, revealed a ferocious face and stabbed China time and again since last November.”

“We don't need to mention how hypocritical and shameless he was in the past. His recent behavior showed that he did not have good deeds and kind thoughts,” Meng says.“He is a villain.”

He says Biden has failed to keep his promises of not seeking to fight a“new Cold War” and change China's system during this four-year term.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 17 held a phone call with Trump to discuss trade, Taiwan and other issues, Xinhua reported .