(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Symbotic to buy Walmart's robotics business for up to $350 million

January 17, 2025 by David Edwards

Symbotic , a developer of AI-enabled robotics for the chain, has agreed to acquire Walmart's Advanced Systems and Robotics business.

This transaction expands the long-standing relationship between Walmart and Symbotic with the aim of developing an integrated automated supply chain.

Walmart has chosen Symbotic to develop, build and deploy an advanced solution leveraging Symbotic's AI-enabled robotics to offer Walmart customers greater shopping convenience through accelerated online pickup and delivery (APD) options at stores.

Symbotic will engage in a development program funded by Walmart to enhance current online pickup and delivery fulfillment systems as well as to design new systems to meet the needs of current and future customers.

If performance criteria are achieved, Walmart is committed to purchasing and deploying systems for 400 APDs at stores over a multi-year period, with Walmart's option to add additional APDs in the coming years.

Associated with the development program, Walmart will pay Symbotic a total of $520 million, including $230 million at closing.

The transaction and new agreements could increase Symbotic's future backlog by more than $5 billion and adds a micro-fulfillment solution that expands its addressable market by more than $300 billion in the United States alone.

Total consideration for the acquisition is $200 million in cash at close, subject to customary adjustments, and up to $350 million in additional contingent consideration in future periods dependent upon the quantity of APD systems ordered.

Rick Cohen, chairman and CEO of Symbotic, says:“This is a highly strategic transaction for Symbotic as we expand upon our long-term relationship with Walmart and broaden our product offering beyond the traditional warehouse to eCommerce settings for last mile delivery.”

Symbotic has played a critical role in enabling Walmart to automate its vast supply chain since 2017 and is currently deploying its software and robotics platform across all 42 of Walmart's regional distribution centers in the US.

Bringing Symbotic's expertise and technology platform to the APD is a natural extension of this work and allows Walmart to utilize its stores to fulfill eCommerce orders through pickup and delivery more efficiently, economically, and accurately.

Approximately 90 percent of the US population lives within 10 miles of Walmart's more than 4,600 stores. Walmart's store-fulfilled deliveries grew nearly 50 percent year-over-year, surpassing a $2.5 billion monthly run rate, during its quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Greg Cathey, senior vice president of transformation and innovation at Walmart, says:“We're excited about what this means for our customers.

“We anticipate the synergy between Symbotic's expertise and our nearly decade-long relationship in innovating the supply chain technologies to elevate customer service and rapidly advance our in-store Accelerated Pickup and Delivery capabilities.”

The acquisition is anticipated to close in Symbotic's fiscal second quarter of 2025.

Citi served as financial advisor to Symbotic.