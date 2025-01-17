Lorient Capital Launches New Implant-Focused DSO In Partnership With Houmam Ali

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Reveal Partners is committed to empowering dental implant specialists by providing the resources needed to enhance clinical expertise within implantology," said Houmam Ali, CEO. "Our goal is to support dentists and practices to create more transformative 'reveal' moments for their patients."

Houmam Ali brings a wealth of experience to his role, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Guardian Dentistry Partners, where he helped grow the organization from 28 to 164 locations in three years. Before Guardian, he was Vice President of Operations at ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers. Houmam holds an MBA from the University of Denver and is a dentist trained through the University of Baghdad, Iraq.

Lorient Capital's sophisticated Executive Partnership model has been instrumental in the formation of this venture. "We believe that the key to success lies in strong leadership, deep industry knowledge, operational prowess, and strategic direction," said David Berman, Managing Partner of Lorient. "Our approach involves nurturing long-term, value-driven relationships with experienced C-level executives and industry visionaries. Houmam Ali's profound expertise in the dental sector makes him the ideal partner to spearhead Reveal Dental Partners."

Additionally, Mr. Ali expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "I am incredibly excited to have the backing of Lorient Capital in the founding of Reveal. Lorient's experience in healthcare investments and its track record of leveraging an executive partnership model to build companies provides a superior foundation for our growth. Not only that, but their commitment to starting companies the right way by providing strategic support from their dedicated operations team ensures that we have the resources and expertise needed to recast key aspects of the dental implant industry."

"Building a unique dental partnership organization focused on empowering our partners with value added services enabling them to grow their practices while maintaining high-quality implant services is a compelling opportunity," said Mark Trouville, Vice President at Lorient. "Reveal Dental Partners is poised to fill significant unmet demand in the industry as a partner to independent dental practices that can help them scale their practice and implant service offering."

About Reveal Dental Partners

Reveal Dental Partners

is a specialized dental partnership organization (SDPO) focused on scaling dental implant practices through advanced case acceptance and clinical mentorship, state-of-the-art integrated lab services, and strategic marketing solutions. By providing targeted support and resources, we empower doctors specializing in dental implants to achieve exceptional patient outcomes and sustainable practice growth.

About Lorient Capital

Lorient is a private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Our distinctive approach blends our roots as entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals to build market-leading healthcare services and technology companies.

