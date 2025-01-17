3M Working With Direct Relief To Provide N95 Respirators During Los Angeles Wildfires

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

To help protect the respiratory and safety of first responders and communities affected by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, 3M is working with Direct Relief , one of the largest global humanitarian aid organizations in the world. 3M recently provided the organization with 5 million N95 respirators to support their global humanitarian response efforts and enable real time equipment access when wildfires strike.

Through our official respiratory protection sponsorship of Direct Relief , they were able to pre-stock and strategically position 3M N95s in Los Angeles, minimizing transit time and ensuring efficient access to essential protective equipment in disaster-stricken areas. 3M N95 respirators, along with other essential supplies, are being distributed through community health clinics and nonprofit partners in the area, including the YMCA. 3M remains committed to offering support if additional needs become apparent through the relief and recovery process.

Respirators and other personal protective equipment (PPE) can help reduce exposure to wildfire smoke particulates and help enable wildfire cleanup. 3M has resources online to help community members understand the respiratory hazards of wildfires.

Direct Relief is providing critical, highly requested aid as Southern California grapples with one of the most devastating wildfire events in Los Angeles County's history. Through local community health clinics including @venicefamilyclinic , and local evacuation shelters, Direct Relief has distributed thousands of @3m N95 respirators to those impacted by wildfire smoke, and has provided medications, basic hygiene products from @vaselinebrand , and more to those displaced by the fires. Direct Relief also continues to provide requested aid to first responders including emergency medical backpacks, PPE, and re-hydration supplements.

This disaster will reshape Los Angeles for years to come, and Direct relief will continue to support those impacted.

Follow for updates and visit the link in bio to learn more about Direct Relief's wildfire response.

(Footage by @seanrcollier for Direct Relief and Gilles Clarenne/AFPTV/DC POOL/AFP)