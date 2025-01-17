Ken Harms Joins Gafcon PM-CM LLC As Executive Vice President Of Business Development & Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Ken's extensive expertise and leadership align perfectly with Gafcon's vision as we continue to expand our footprint and pursue meaningful opportunities across diverse markets," said Bryan Benso, Co-CEO of Gafcon PM-CM LLC. "His appointment marks a pivotal step forward as we continue to execute strategic initiatives in collaboration with the GISI platform."

In his new role, Ken will oversee Gafcon's marketing team and lead initiatives to enhance career development, including interview and strategic business development training. His efforts will form a key component of Gafcon's growth strategy, fostering a robust partnership with Marty Glaske, Senior Vice President of Client Development, and Bryan Benso. Together, this strategic triad will focus on navigating the immense opportunities within the education and private sectors, both in California and beyond, while harnessing the strengths of the GISI platform to drive ingenuity and partnership.

Ken brings an impressive track record of professional contributions, including serving as Past President of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) Northern California Chapter and as a Board Member for the Associated General Contractors (AGC) Delta-Sierra Chapter. These leadership roles underscore his commitment to advancing the construction management industry and fostering collaborative relationships across the field.

"Marty's unparalleled strength in client engagement will continue to play a critical role in supporting our business development goals," added Bryan. "Ken's leadership will complement these efforts as we aim to elevate our organization to new heights."

Ken's arrival underscores Gafcon's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in program, project, and construction management services. The company looks forward to leveraging his insights and expertise to build on its legacy of success.

About Gafcon PM-CM LLC:

Gafcon PM-CM LLC is a leader in program, project and construction management, known for delivering innovative solutions to public and private sector clients. Founded in 1987, Gafcon has built a reputation for excellence, collaboration, and driving meaningful results across diverse projects.

SOURCE Gafcon PM-CM LLC