The Royal Relics Of Egypt: Unveiling Pharaohs’ Secrets At Apollo Art Auctions

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- History beckons at Apollo Art Auctions, where centuries-old craftsmanship and culture will converge at the "Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities – The Prince Collection" sale. The event, set to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike, takes place on January 26, 2025, at 1 p.m. GMT in Apollo's Central London showroom, located at 63–64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW , and via the Apollo Art Auctions platform.

“Every artifact holds a story, but these treasures represent the history of entire civilisations,” said a spokesperson for Apollo Art Auctions.

The collection features over 260 exquisite lots spanning Egyptian, Roman, Greek, Viking, Medieval, and Western Asiatic cultures -offering a glimpse into a timeline that stretches from 6000 BC to 1600 AD . Highlights include some of the most sought-after pieces from renowned provenances, including the Prince Collection , which anchors this sale, and artifacts linked to the Jacques Carre and Louis-Gabriel Bellon collections , among others.

Rare Treasures at the Forefront,

Lot 1: Egyptian Amarna Period Quartzite Statue of Pharaoh

Starting at £20,000 , this exceptional quartzite fragment from the Amarna Period (18th–19th Dynasty) depicts a pharaoh kneeling in ritual devotion. Inscribed with "Beloved of Atum, ruler of Heliopolis," this piece offers rare insight into an era when artistic conventions were radically transformed under Akhenaten's reign. Atum, the self-created god who emerged from the primordial waters, inspired this statue, making it a treasure both spiritual and historical.

Lot 2: Rare Egyptian Basalt Statue of the Priest Pa-khar-Khonsu – Large Size

Starting at £30,000 , this exceptional basalt statue from the early Ptolemaic Period (ca. 305–200 BC) depicts Pa-khar-Khonsu, a priest holding titles such as Prophet of Amun and Prophet of Thebes. The statue's remarkable preservation showcases a kneeling figure with detailed inscriptions on the dorsal pillar, presenting the "Saite formula" and honoring the priest's sacred role. With a weight of 13.15 kg and exceptional provenance, this piece is a standout artifact, complete with a full authentication report.

Lot 4: Granodiorite Head of Amun with Tutankhamun's Features

A breathtaking Late 18th Dynasty (1336–1295 BC) masterpiece, this granodiorite head links King Tutankhamun with the god Amun, celebrating the young king's restoration of polytheistic traditions after Akhenaten's monotheistic experiment. With a starting price of £50,000 , this piece embodies political and religious revival in ancient Egypt.

Lot 5: Royal Shabti of Amenhotep III

Discovered by Napoleon in 1799 , this alabaster royal shabti, with the starting price of £8,000 , represents Amenhotep III as Osiris, the god of the afterlife. Inscribed with passages from the Egyptian Book of the Dead , this artifact hails from one of Egypt's most prosperous reigns and highlights the period's unparalleled artistry in funerary goods.

Lot 12: Egyptian Bright Blue Faience Shabti of Psamtik, God's Father

With the starting price of £8,000 , this stunning faience shabti from the 26th Dynasty (ca. 570–526 BC) stands out with its vibrant glaze and detailed inscriptions. Designed to serve and protect the deceased in the afterlife, it symbolizes the enduring craftsmanship of ancient Egyptian funerary art. Its rarity and superb condition make it a collector's dream, accompanied by a custom-made stand and full provenance.

Lot 261: Central Asian/Indian Solid Gold Beaker

Weighing an astonishing 690 grams of 23-carat gold , this cylindrical beaker from 200 BC–300 AD is a testament to the craftsmanship and wealth of ancient societies. Adorned with an ancient script and starting at £20,000 , this artifact's intrinsic and historical value makes it a must-see highlight.

All items will be available for in-person preview from January 20 to January 24, 2025 , by appointment at Apollo's Central London showroom. Apollo's white-glove team ensures professional handling of all items, including in-house shipping.