FOLLOW IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF EXPLORERS: SEABOURN ANNOUNCES NEW 2026 NORTHWEST PASSAGE EXPEDITIONS ON SEABOURN VENTURE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Northwest Passage is one of the most famous and historic routes in the Arctic, and we are excited to give travelers an opportunity to explore this region with Seabourn," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "Guests will admire towering icebergs, encounter unique wildlife found nowhere else, and immerse themselves in the stories of the daring expeditions that paved the way-all while enjoying Seabourn Venture's ultra-luxury comforts and services."

Northwest Passage Experiences

Seabourn Venture will offer two "24-day Journey Across the Northwest Passage" expeditions between Reykjavik, Iceland and Anchorage, Alaska, departing on August 5 and August 29, as well as one "15-day Wild Labrador Coast: Missions, Fjords & Wilderness" departing September 20 from Reykjavik to Halifax, Nova Scotia. Additionally, two combination cruises are available for a longer, more immersive experience: a "35-day Glaciers, Fjords & Northwest Passage" voyage from Reykjavik to Anchorage and a "38-day Northwest Passage & Wild Labrador Coast" itinerary from Anchorage to Halifax.

Whether guests choose to sail eastbound or westbound, the expedition voyages will provide the same unforgettable opportunity to visit remote Arctic outposts and explore the historic Northwest Passage. Highlight experiences include the following:



Exploring Devon Island , the world's largest uninhabited island, located west of Baffin Bay, known as "Mars on Earth" for its barren, rocky terrain, and polar desert climate.

Connecting with the people of the Arctic, learning their stories and cultural traditions in Cambridge Bay .

Visiting the remains of historic sites, like outposts of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Hudson's Bay Company , in remote and uninhabited islands of the Canadian High Arctic . Touring Ilulissat , Greenland, once known as the "Town of 10,000 Souls," where sled dogs outnumbered the population.

Optional expedition experiences will also be available, including kayaking, submarine dives, and unique shore experiences like the Ilulissat Helicopter Adventure, a cruise to the abandoned settlement of Assaqutaq, or an Icefjord Cruise. Guests can also participate in the optional Image Masters program, a hands-on photography experience offering in-the-field instruction on photo composition, camera techniques, editing, and retouching, all led by an accomplished nature photographer. Small groups of only 10 guests will participate in this exclusive, four-day workshop. The program provides personalized, in-depth guidance, allowing participants to refine their skills while capturing the breathtaking landscapes of the Northwest Passage.

All sailings feature exclusive amenities such as inclusive economy air from guests' departure city and complimentary full-service laundry.

Caribbean, South America and Antarctica

Following the Northwest Passage voyages, in October 2026, Seabourn Venture will journey south to the Caribbean and South America, offering three voyages ranging from eight to 21 days.



October 5 – 13, 2026 – an "8-day Southern Caribbean Yacht Harbors" voyage from Halifax, Nova Scotia to Bridgetown, Barbados featuring visits to Rodney Bay (Saint Lucia), and Carambola Beach. While this itinerary does not feature expedition programming, guests can immerse themselves in Seabourn's signature intimate, yacht-like atmosphere and traditional ocean cruise experiences, enhanced by the exclusivity of a ship carrying only 264 guests. This voyage will also feature Seabourn's signature Caviar in the Surf experience and private beach barbecue.



October 13 – 29, 2026 – a "16-day Trinidad to Rio: South American Expedition" from Bridgetown to Rio De Janeiro, traveling along the vibrant coast of Brazil

October 29 – November 19, 2026 – a "21-day Wild South Atlantic & Antarctic Peninsula" from Rio De Janeiro to Buenos Aires, Argentina en route to begin its season in the White Continent

Guests can extend their journey with two combination voyages that explore both regions: a "24-day Southern Caribbean Yacht Harbors & Coast of Brazil" itinerary and a "37-day From the Caribbean to the Antarctic" voyage.

Exploration, Adventure, and Luxurious Comfort

Each expedition itinerary will include experiences led by an expert 23-person Expedition Team, consisting of academics, scientists, and naturalists. This elite team will guide nature walks, hikes and scenic Zodiac cruises, navigating through icebergs and beautiful waterways while highlighting marine mammals and wildlife along the shores.

Additionally, guests on polar voyages will receive a complimentary PolarShield Parka by Helly Hansen to enhance their expedition experience.

Seabourn Venture

offers the same luxurious small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities. Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, the ship includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship's global deployment and capabilities. There is close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn, as well as indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views. In addition, a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera is mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites.

The ship is also equipped with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX's Starlink, providing its expedition guests with faster service, greater connectivity and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink's services are available.

