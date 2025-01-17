Goplus Security (GPS), A Web3 Security Ecosystem, Will Be Initially Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will initially list GoPlus Security(GPS), a pioneering project in Web3 security, on DeFi Zone. For all CoinW users, the GPS/USDT will be officially available for trading on January 16th, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of GPS, we are launching the“ Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.









Pioneering the Web3 Security Landscape

As the "Guardian of Web3 Security," GoPlus Security (GPS) has cemented its place as a leader in decentralized security services. Backed by industry giants such as Binance Labs, GoPlus integrates advanced AI-driven security modules that offer real-time, automated security detection.

The platform supports over 20 on-chain networks, processes more than 21 million security data calls daily, and boasts partnerships with over 10,000 entities, including Uniswap, SushiSwap, and KyberSwap. Its SecWare X product, designed for individual users, gained over 100,000 users in its first week alone, highlighting the platform's rapid adoption and market appeal.

Comprehensive $GPS Token Utility and Robust Ecosystem

The $GPS token fuels GoPlus Security's ecosystem, playing a key role in:



1. Security Service Fees : Users can pay for transaction protection and security intelligence services with $GPS tokens.

2. Staking : Contributors can stake $GPS to become computation nodes or data providers, earning rewards for their participation. 3. DeFi Integration : Future updates will further integrate $GPS within DeFi, expanding its utility.

With a total supply of 10 billion GPS tokens, the project's well-balanced tokenomics prioritize community incentives, ecosystem growth, and liquidity. A notable 24.67% allocation is dedicated to fostering community engagement, while strategic vesting for the team and early supporters underscores a commitment to sustainable growth.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent GPS prize pool has been up for grabs from January 16th, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC) to January 22nd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges.

About GoPlus Security

GoPlus Security provides user security modules as a service for any blockchain. It has developed an advanced, real-time, dynamic, and automated security detection platform, offering services such as token detection, NFT detection, malicious address database, contract authorization detection, and dApp contract security analysis. With daily API calls exceeding 20 million, GoPlus is a global leader in the Web3 security sector.



