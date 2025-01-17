Qatar, Antigua And Barbuda Sign Air Services Agreement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and Antigua and Barbuda signed an air services agreement, allowing for the designated of the two countries to operate unlimited and unrestricted traffic rights for both passenger and cargo flights.

The agreement was signed by HE of Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani and HE Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transport and Charles Fernandez.

The pact comes in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements that open airspaces for the national carrier to fly to more destinations around the world.

In a meeting after the signing ceremony, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, civil aviation, air transportation, and ways to enhance them.

