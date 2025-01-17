What Happens On US Inauguration Day? Here's What You Need To Know

Author: Alex Waddan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) On January 20 2025 Donald J. will be inaugurated as president of the United States for the second time. In keeping with his norm-busting style, the 47th leader of the free world will be doing something few US politicians have done, retaking the presidency after a four-year hiatus.

A hallmark of the inauguration process is the peaceful transfer of power, something that was under threat at the end of Trump's previous administration, when the January 6 assault on the Capitol happened. The attack, in which 140 officers were injured, took place as was confirming the presidential election results just ahead of inauguration.

However, inauguration day has historically consisted of high ritual and a lawful exchange of residents at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (the White House). So, what is the actual practice and purpose of this ceremony which dates back to 1789?

When the Founding Fathers (a set of 18th century figures who spearheaded the US revolution) were shaping the future nation, there was some hesitation over having an individual executive (a president) at all , such was the desire among some to discard the monarchical traditions of the old world.

Others were more comfortable with pomp. In 1789, when George Washington was being sworn in, there was some discussion regarding which title the new leader should take. Vice-president John Adams suggested “His Most Benign Highness” but instead the less elevated“President of the United States” was chosen. This first inauguration set the mould for many traditions that still remain in place. One change came with the 20th constitutional amendment that brought the inauguration forward to 12 noon on January 20 from its original date of March 4.

The most crucial moment of the proceedings involves the swearing-in ceremony when the president takes the oath of office. The words spoken are taken from the constitution and the new leader must pledge to:“faithfully execute the office of the President ... and preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”. The wording here is significant and any leader of integrity and good character will be humbled as they pledge to serve the constitution rather than promote themselves, their family or their wares .

Images of this interaction between the president and the chief justice of the Supreme Court are quickly shared around the world as it is not only Americans who are interested in a smooth transfer of power. Continuity of government in the “indispensable nation” is a matter of great concern all over the world. Should anyone misspeak during the inauguration ceremony , this could create a power vacuum. For instance, in 2009 Chief Justice Roberts said the crucial words in the wrong order and Barack Obama followed suit, and the oath of office was taken a second time the following day to ensure that it was valid.

Didn't turn up

Not all outgoing presidents have demonstrated grace on departure . John Adams made an early departure from Washington in 1801 to avoid being present for the inauguration of Thomas Jefferson. And Donald Trump was not around for Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration.

Donald Trump being sworn in the first time.

The inaugural address itself offers the incoming president a moment to foster national unity, as well as mapping out their broad vision for the coming four years. Some speeches are considered better than others. Jefferson demonstrated his understanding that the moment was bigger than the man. Mindful of Adam's absence, he nonetheless reminded listeners back in 1801 that Americans had more that united than divided them.

More recent speeches of note include President John F. Kennedy's 1961 cold war era rallying cry that the US would:“pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty” . Incoming president Ronald Reagan laid out his governing philosophy in 1981 with the bold statement :“In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” President Obama's 2009 address did not have such a memorable line, but he called on the country to celebrate the “meaning of our liberty and our creed” as“a man whose father less than 60 years ago might not have been served in a local restaurant can now stand before you to take a most sacred oath”.

Spiky speeches

Other presidents, however, have taken a more confrontational approach. In 1857, James Buchanan used his speech to complain of the nation's focus on the anti-slavery debate. Donald Trump's “American carnage” diatribe on January 20 2017 resulted in a high profile former Republican president saying what others were perhaps thinking. George W Bush declared that it was“some weird shit”.

After the inaugural lunch and parade, a highlight of the January 20 rituals is the series of balls that take place in the capital that evening. The quantity and opulence of these has varied widely depending on who is taking office as well as the political mood of the time. Jimmy Carter insisted on a no-frills model with a US$25 (£19) ticket price-tag in 1977. In the 1990s, the Clintons peaked with 14 balls for their second inauguration. On the allamericanball website for Trump's 2025 celebration, the cheapest ticket is US$250 for what promises to be an evening of“celebration and patriotism”.

To the casual observer, the day may be considered as anything from a waste of taxpayers' money to a fine display of presidential pageantry and splendour. In truth, the day has depth and meaning. It underscores the legitimacy of the new administration and, in theory at least, provides a moment of national unity. Those that are privileged enough to take the oath of office should revere the weight of responsibility that it brings.