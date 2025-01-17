Tickets Out Now: Filipino Rock Band Rivermaya's Reunion Concert In Doha
Doha, Qatar: Iconic Filipino rock band Rivermaya is set to deliver an unforgettable performance at the Qatar National convention Center (QNCC) on February 7, 2025, as part of their highly anticipated 'The Final Reunion Tour'.
The one-night-only event is expected to be a musical extravaganza filled with the band's greatest hits, including fan favourites '214', 'Elesi', 'Himala', 'Kisapmata'and 'Awit ng Kabataan'.
Formed in 1994, Rivermaya has played a pivotal role in shaping the Original Pilipino music (OPM) scene, and this concert marks a historic reunion of its legendary members: Bamboo, Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta, and Nathan Azarcon.
Tickets for the concert are now on sale, starting at QR150 for the standing general admission section.
Don't miss out on this chance to witness Rivermaya's grand finale tour live in concert. Book your tickets here .
