Tragedy On Gatun Lake: A Call To Strengthen Maritime Security

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The accident that occurred on Lake Gatun, where a young sailor lost his life after falling from the deck of a ship into the water, has raised alarm bells about the importance of strictly complying with safety regulations in the maritime sector. The incident, which occurred after the ship had passed through the Gatun Locks on its way to the Pacific, exposed vulnerabilities in the supervision of regulations on some vessels. According to experts from the International Workers' Federation (ITF), there are clear protocols and agreements that, if applied, could have prevented this tragedy.“A life jacket could have allowed her to stay afloat,” said Carlos Sandoval, ITF representative in Panama.

MENAFN17012025000218011062ID1109102361