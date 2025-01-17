Statistical Data Dissemination Guidelines Revised To Enhance Access & Safeguard Confidentiality

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) The of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is revisiting its 2019 Guidelines for Statistical Data Dissemination (GSDD) to enhance access to official statistics while safeguarding data confidentiality.

The draft guidelines, now open for public feedback, focus on aligning data-sharing protocols with evolving technological and governance needs.

Stakeholders can provide comments on the draft by February 1, 2025, via email at ... or ....

The revised guidelines aim to streamline access to statistical data for various stakeholders, including government bodies, researchers, and private entities, while adhering to India's data privacy laws.

They are designed to promote data-driven decision-making and inclusive development through improved transparency and accessibility.

MoSPI has classified statistical data into three categories: open access, restricted access, and priced data. Open access data, such as aggregated reports on CPI, IIP, and NSS surveys, will remain freely available.

Restricted access data will require user registration and authorisation, with anonymisation protocols to protect individual and institutional identities. Priced data, like Urban Frame Survey (UFS) maps, will be provided on payment.

The dissemination policy outlines principles of clarity, equity, and timeliness, ensuring data is available on MoSPI's website in multiple formats, with detailed metadata. Users will also be informed about data updates or revisions through timely announcements.

The draft guidelines reinforce the government's commitment to fostering data-driven governance while ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive information.

MoSPI invites public participation to refine these policies further, marking a significant step towards transparent and inclusive data dissemination.

(KNN Bureau)