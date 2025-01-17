THE KOREA INDUSTRY DAILY: Twinny And Teamfresh Collaborate To Enhance Logistics Center Productivity With Autonomous Picking Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Boosting Logistics Center Efficiency with NarGo Order Picking

Under the agreement,

TeamFresh plans to introduce an automated system using Twinny's NarGo Order Picking at its Dongicheon logistics center. This system is expected to improve inventory management, classification, and dispatch operations with greater speed and accuracy.

Additionally, TeamFresh aims to extend the application of NarGo Order Picking to its other domestic logistics centers and its facility in Japan. This expansion is intended to enhance the productivity of all logistics centers while broadening its domestic and international customer base.

Commitment to Stable Operations and Customized Solutions

Twinny has committed to ensuring the seamless delivery and implementation of the NarGo Order Picking solution to support TeamFresh's stable logistics center operations. The company also plans to develop various picking scenarios tailored to meet diverse customer requirements.

Seong-il Lee, CEO of TeamFresh, stated, "This agreement reflects our confidence in Twinny's technological capabilities and the feasibility of integrating robotics into our operations. We look forward to leveraging NarGo Order Picking across both domestic and international logistics centers."

Hong-seok Cheon, Co-CEO of Twinny, commented, "Introducing NarGo Order Picking to TeamFresh's logistics centers not only demonstrates our technological expertise but also provides an opportunity for widespread adoption. We are committed to delivering excellent services that include operational cost savings."

