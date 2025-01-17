PM Kobakhidze: Azerbaijan Is Not Only A Valuable Friend To Us But Also A Reliable Partner And A Brotherly Country
Date
1/17/2025 10:18:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The economic aspect of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations is also
very important. You have wisely highlighted the strategic
partnership between our countries. These projects have both
strategic and economic significance,” Azernews
reports that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said this
during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev.
“It is crucial that such projects continue and new areas are
identified. As I have already mentioned, the Republic of Azerbaijan
is not only a valuable friend to us but also a reliable partner and
a brotherly country. The deepening of these ties is in our
interest, and we place great importance on these relations,” the
Prime Minister emphasized.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109101764
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.