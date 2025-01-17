PM, Egyptian FM Discuss Bilateral Ties Updates On Gaza, Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani today held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdel Aati.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, emphasizing the continued coordination between the two countries within the framework of joint mediation to ensure that the parties implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

The call also discussed the latest developments in Syria and the ongoing regional coordination to support the Syrian people during the transitional phase.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt for its efforts in the joint mediation that contributed to reaching the agreement, noting that the ongoing coordination between the two countries had an effective impact in pushing the negotiations forward.

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's position in support of Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence, and achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people for a decent life and building a state of institutions and law.

