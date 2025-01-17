Moecc Announces Soft Opening Of Motorhome Beach In Sealine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), represented by the Natural Reserves Department, announced the soft opening of a new beach dedicated to motorhome owners in the Sealine area, in a move that reflects its keen attention to enhancing the infrastructure that supports ecotourism. The venue is equipped with electricity, water, sewage and lighting services.

The beach allows each motorhome owner the opportunity to stay for only two nights, while providing a suitable environment that meets the needs of this category of visitors. The project is scheduled to be officially opened next April as part of the Ministry's efforts to develop entertainment options for motorhome owners from within Qatar and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In this context, Director of the Natural Reserves Department at MOECC, Saleh Al Kuwari considered that the new beach in the Sealine area represents a quality addition to the recreational infrastructure in the country, noting that the project experienced a great turnout of motorhome owners and their families, after it provided them with the opportunity to enjoy the picturesque nature in a comfortable and suitable atmosphere.

He explained that the beach is equipped with basic services including electricity, water and sanitation, in addition to designated seating areas near the "Motor Home" parking locations, with screens to ensure the privacy of families, in addition to providing the site with seats and umbrellas that allow visitors to enjoy nature in an atmosphere of privacy and comfort.

Al Kuwari confirmed that the Ministry is working to expand the scope of the project to include additional beach locations in the future, as part of its commitment to supporting eco-tourism and enhancing entertainment options that meet the aspirations of citizens and visitors, calling on motorhome owners to visit the beach and benefit from the available facilities, while adhering to the rules and regulations to preserve the environment. He also voiced the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's welcome to comments and suggestions to develop services.

For their part, a number of "Motor Home" owners expressed their appreciation for this initiative that provides them with a distinctive destination for camping during the weekend, stressing the project's contribution to the diversity of eco-tourism destinations in the country.