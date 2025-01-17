G7 Nations Announce Full Support For Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: The Group of Seven (G7) nations announced their full support for the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), describing the agreement as a significant development.

In a statement on Friday, G7 leaders emphasized the need for both parties to fully implement the agreement and called for constructive negotiations on the next phases to ensure its execution and a permanent end to the war.

The G7 also urged a swift to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, stressing the importance of ensuring the safe and rapid passage of humanitarian supplies and the protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers.

The statement reaffirmed the G7 commitment to continuing humanitarian assistance and launching timely recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza with international support, as well as its support for a credible peace process leading to a two-state solution.

The joint mediation efforts by the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Egypt and the United States, succeeded in reaching an agreement between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and detainees. The agreement is set to take effect next Sunday.

Gaza ceasefire to begin on Sunday

Read Also